Sexton (hamstring) is a game-time decision for Friday's game against the Lakers, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The 22-year-old sat out Wednesday's win over the Bulls with a sore right hamstring, but he could return to action Friday. Sexton will need to gain clearance pregame to have a chance of suiting up in Los Angeles. Cedi Osman could receive another start if Sexton is unavailable.