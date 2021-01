Sexton (ankle) is considered a game-time decision for Wednesday's game against Brooklyn, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

Considering Sexton was able to practice in full this week, there's a good chance he'll make his return Wednesday night, but the Cavs won't tip their hand until closer to the 7:00 PM ET tip off. Both Sexton and Darius Garland (shoulder) participated in shootaround Wednesday morning.