Sexton (concussion) will be a game-time decision Friday against the Wizards, Evan Dammarell of Fear The Sword reports.

Sexton has missed the Cavaliers' last three games but could return to the court Friday. If the 22-year-old is unable to play, expect Cedi Osman to start in his place once again. The Alabama standout was on a tear before getting injured, averaging 27.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists.