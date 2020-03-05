Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Generates new career high
Sexton amassed 41 points (17-30 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one steal in 44 minutes in Wednesday's 112-106 loss versus the Celtics.
With Andre Drummond (calf), Tristan Thompson (knee) and Darius Garland (groin) all inactive, Sexton posted a new career high in the loss to the Celtics. Rookie Kevin Porter Jr. (head) was also forced to leave this game early, pushing Sexton to a season-high 44 minutes of work and a new career-high 30 shots from the field. It is unclear if any of these injured players will be available for Saturday's matchup versus the Nuggets, but if either Garland or Porter Jr. are forced to sit, expect a heavy dose of Sexton once again as the Cavaliers' main guard.
