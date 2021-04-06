Sexton had 22 points (7-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five assists and three rebounds across 34 minutes in Monday's win over the Spurs.

Sexton usually works as the Cavaliers' go-to player on offense, but he took a secondary role in this one after Darius Garland posted a career-high 37 points. Sexton did extend his streak of games with 20 or more points to five contests, though, and he should remain Cleveland's most reliable scoring threat on a nightly basis -- even if he's not going to post elevated shooting percentage on most nights.