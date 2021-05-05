Sexton totaled 29 points (11-24 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds and seven assists in a 134-118 loss to the Suns on Tuesday.

Sexton scored 20-plus points for the 14th consecutive game and matched his season-high rebound total. With Darius Garland (ankle) out of the lineup, Sexton has also been an effective distributor of late, totaling 15 assists across his last two games. Since returning from a concussion three games ago, Sexton has averaged 25.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game.