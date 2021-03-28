Sexton (hamstring) is active and starting Saturday against the Kings, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The 22-year-old was considered probable for Saturday after sitting out Friday's contest, so it's not much of a surprise to see him back in the lineup. Sexton is averaging 26.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals through nine games in March.