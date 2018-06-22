Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Heading to Cleveland

Sexton was selected by the Cavaliers with the No. 8 pick in Thursday's NBA draft.

Sexton, a point guard out of Alabama, joins Cleveland after he put up an impressive 19.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game in 2017. He instantly helps solidify the team's backcourt and could be in line for significant minutes from day one. His eventual role for the 2018 season will be heavily impacted by LeBron James decision in free agency. If James leaves Cleveland look for Sexton to have a chance to facilitate the offense early and often, whereas Sexton will figure to see more off-ball work if James stays with the Cavaliers.