Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Hits for 23 in win
Sexton scored 23 points (7-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-9 FT) while adding six assists, two rebounds and a steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 127-105 win over the Hawks.
Just named to the Rising Stars game during All-Star Weekend in place of the Heat's Tyler Herro (foot), Sexton celebrated by scoring 20 or more points for the eighth time in the last 10 games. The 21-year-old is averaging 22.8 points, 4.2 assists, 2.7 boards, 2.0 threes and 1.2 steals over that stretch, giving him plenty of momentum heading into the second half.
