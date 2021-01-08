Sexton (ankle) will not play in Thursday's game against the Grizzlies, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reports.
Sexton looked like he was going to be ready for go for Thursday but was a late scratch and will miss his first game of the season. The 22-year-old will get a chance to return to action on Saturday against the Bucks.
