Sexton generated 27 points (11-22 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 40 minutes in Sunday's 117-101 loss to the Thunder.

Sexton led the Cavaliers in scoring once again Sunday, and he matched his highest rebound total of the season during the loss. He's now topped 20 points in each of the past five contests and has been a key contributor even though the team in the midst of a 10-game losing streak.