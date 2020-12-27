Sexton scored a game-high 32 points (15-23 FG, 2-3 3PT, 0-1 FT) and added three assists, three steals and two rebounds across 45 minutes in Saturday's 128-119 double-overtime win over Detroit.

Sexton continued his hot start, opening the contest shooting 6-for-6 from the field in the first half. The young guard led Cleveland in scoring for the second straight game as he kept the Cavs in the win column down the stretch. Sexton tied the contest at the end of the first overtime to force a second extra period in which he added six points as Cleveland secured the victory.