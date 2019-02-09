Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Leads Cavs again in loss
Sexton scored a team-high 27 points (10-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding four assists and three rebounds in 38 minutes during Friday's 119-106 loss to the Wizards.
The rookie continues to assume a leading role in a Cavs offense completely stripped of established scoring options, at least until Kevin Love is ready to take on a full workload again. Sexton will have his growing pains, but the 20-year-old seems poised to produce strong numbers over the final two months of the season.
