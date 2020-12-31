Sexton scored 28 points (12-19 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and contributed four assists, one steal and one block in Thursday's loss to Indiana.

Sexton continued his excellent scoring run to begin the campaign, dropping at least 20 points for the fifth straight game. That streak extends to 10 straight going back to last season, highlighting the youngster's role as Cleveland's primary scoring option. Sexton is averaging a hearty 25.8 points per game in his third NBA campaign while shooting 55.6 percent from the field.