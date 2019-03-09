Sexton scored a game-high 27 points (11-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding six assists in 35 minutes during Friday's 126-110 loss to the Heat.

The performance wasn't that impressive from a real-life perspective -- Sexton committed seven turnovers and had a Cavs-worst minus-16 rating -- but it was the rookie's best scoring effort in exactly a month. Expect Sexton to continue seeing heavy usage to close out a forgettable campaign for the rebuilding squad.