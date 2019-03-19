Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Leads charge with 27 points
Sexton collected 27 points (10-16 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two steals and one assist across 33 minutes in Monday's 126-119 victory over the Pistons.
Sexton continues to shoot the ball extremely well over his last six games, averaging 26.5 points on just under 60 percent shooting over that span. As he continues to develop on a rebuilding roster, Sexton should continue to blossom as a lead scoring option for the Cavs.
