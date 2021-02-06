Sexton (neck) supplied 19 points (7-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four assists, two rebounds, one block and one steal Friday in a 123-105 loss to the Bucks.

Sexton was reportedly dealing with a neck strain, which did not seem to affect his level of play Friday. Sexton's 19 points add up to his lowest scoring tally of the month so far, but he is still averaging 24.0 points across three games. The Cavs will hope Sexton's neck injury is not a major issue and that he can suit up for their rematch against the Bucks on Saturday.