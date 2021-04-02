Sexton recorded 24 points (7-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 9-9 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals through 33 minutes during the Cavs' 114-94 loss to Philadelphia on Thursday.

Sexton continues to be one of the primary producers for Cleveland and he added a few boards and dimes to go with his usual scoring contributions. He had a fairly average shooting night from the field but hit all nine of his free throws -- his most in any game since March 1. Sexton is averaging 23.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 36.0 minutes so far this season