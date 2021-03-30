Sexton posted 20 points (8-18 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Monday's loss to the Jazz.

The 22-year-old has played at least 35 minutes in both games since returning to the lineup after missing two games due to right hamstring soreness. Sexton is averaging 23.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals during that span. The third-year guard looks healthy and should handle his usual 35-40 minute role the rest of the way, but don't be surprised if he sits on future back-to-back sets with Cleveland falling further out of playoff contention.