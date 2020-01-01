Sexton amassed 22 points (8-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 117-97 loss to the Raptors.

Sexton continues to score the ball well for the Cavaliers, dropping a team-high 22 points. He is averaging almost 20 points per game over the past two weeks, adding 1.4 steals. These numbers are not going to win anybody their league but he can play a nice supporting role if you simply need scoring.