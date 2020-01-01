Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Leads team with 22 points
Sexton amassed 22 points (8-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 117-97 loss to the Raptors.
Sexton continues to score the ball well for the Cavaliers, dropping a team-high 22 points. He is averaging almost 20 points per game over the past two weeks, adding 1.4 steals. These numbers are not going to win anybody their league but he can play a nice supporting role if you simply need scoring.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Continues solid scoring run•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Another 20-point effort Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Scores team-high 25 points•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Team-high 23 in win•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Scores 25 in efficient fashion•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Offensive struggles Saturday•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...