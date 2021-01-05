Sexton tallied 24 points (10-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 39 minutes in the 103-83 loss to the Magic.

Sexton is off to a hot start this season, scoring at least 20 points in all seven games, shooting 56 percent from the floor and 54 percent from behind the arc. Dating back to last season, he has gone over 20 points now in 12 consecutive games.