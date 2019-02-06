Sexton totaled 27 points (11-24 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals across 42 minutes in Tuesday's 103-96 loss to the Celtics.

Sexton posted his second-highest scoring output of his career Tuesday night, working inside and out with the ball to drop a game-high 27 points. With Sexton working as the main ball handler, there is little that stands in the way of Sexton taking over games like he did here, especially on a depleted Cavs roster.