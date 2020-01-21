Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Leads way with 17
Sexton accounted for 17 points (6-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block in 35 minutes during Monday's loss to the Knicks.
While Sexton lead the Cavaliers in points, it was a forgettable game for the 20-year-old guard. He was unable to get much going from the field and halted his streak of 20-plus point performances at three. While Sexton's offered value as a scorer this season with his average of 19.1 points per game, he continues to be unable to provide much in the way of secondary statistical production. His averages of 3.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.2 threes and 0.9 steals per game leave a lot to be desired for fantasy owners.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Tops 20-point mark once again•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Game-high scorer in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Another big scoring night•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Scores 25 points against Nuggets•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Scores 19 in win•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Scores 20 against Detroit•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...