Sexton accounted for 17 points (6-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block in 35 minutes during Monday's loss to the Knicks.

While Sexton lead the Cavaliers in points, it was a forgettable game for the 20-year-old guard. He was unable to get much going from the field and halted his streak of 20-plus point performances at three. While Sexton's offered value as a scorer this season with his average of 19.1 points per game, he continues to be unable to provide much in the way of secondary statistical production. His averages of 3.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.2 threes and 0.9 steals per game leave a lot to be desired for fantasy owners.