Sexton tallied 25 points (10-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists and two rebounds across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 107-102 win over the Bucks.

Sexton showed up to play against one of the better teams Wednesday night, dropping a team-high point total en route to the victory. Sexton has taken over as the predominant scorer on the Cavs offense, averaging 26.3 points per game over his last seven contests.

