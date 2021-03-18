Sexton had 29 points (10-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven rebounds and six assists in Wednesday's win over Boston.

Sexton had been mired in a mini-slump since the All-Star break, but he broke out in a big way Wednesday with one of his better all-around games in several weeks. Sexton's seven rebounds established a new season high, while he handed out at least six assists for just the third time in his last 13 games. The third-year guard continues to score the ball efficiently, but fantasy managers would like to see more consistency when it comes to his other counting stats.