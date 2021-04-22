Sexton delivered 30 points (11-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and a steal across 31 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Bulls.

Sexton paced the Cavaliers in both points and assists while notching his seventh game with at least 30 points in the current campaign. The 2018 first-round pick is on a scoring tear, as he has notched 20 or more points in 11 straight games -- averaging 25.8 points in that stretch.