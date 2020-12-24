Sexton recorded 27 points (9-16 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 6-9 FT), five assists and two rebounds in a 121-114 win versus Charlotte on Wednesday.

Sexton entered Wednesday's game having played just one matchup this preseason. The third-year guard showed little rust though, especially in a first half where he scored 18 points (6-7 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT). Sexton will look to maintain this kind of production as the Cavaliers' primary scoring option.