Sexton (ankle) is probable for Friday's preseason game against the Knicks, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The 21-year-old missed the first three preseason games due to the right ankle sprain, but he should be back on the court for Friday's finale. Sexton averaged 20.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steal in 33.0 minutes while shooting 47.2 percent from the field and 38.0 percent from deep during his sophomore campaign last season.