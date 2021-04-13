Sexton (groin) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

Both Sexton and Darius Garland (ankle) were limited Tuesday. That doesn't necessarily bode well for their respective statuses ahead of Wednesday's game at Charlotte, which falls on the first night of a back-to-back. The Cavs started Matthew Dellavedova and Isaac Okoro in the backcourt Sunday against New Orleans.