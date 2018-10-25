Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Logs 25 minutes, puts up 14 points in loss
Sexton posted 14 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and an assist across 25 minutes in Wednesday's 102-86 loss to the Nets.
Sexton's minutes continue to increase and it appears that it's only a matter for time before he wrestles the starting job away from George Hill. Sexton represents the future of the Cavs' franchise, so it behooves coach Tyronn Lue to get him more involved sooner rather than later. His floor time has increased with every game, so if he's still available in your league, he's worth stashing on your bench.
