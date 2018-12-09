Sexton scored 29 points (13-23 FG, 3-7 3Pt) while adding six assists, three rebounds and two steals in 40 minutes during Saturday's 116-101 win over the Wizards.

The rookie took full advantage of his matchup with a less-than-100 percent John Wall (illness), leading the Cavs in scoring while tying his career high in points and setting a new personal best in assists. Sexton has now topped 20 points in three straight games, and while he's more scorer than distributor at this stage of his development, he's still offering a Cavs some hope for the future.