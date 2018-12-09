Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Matches career high to down Wizards
Sexton scored 29 points (13-23 FG, 3-7 3Pt) while adding six assists, three rebounds and two steals in 40 minutes during Saturday's 116-101 win over the Wizards.
The rookie took full advantage of his matchup with a less-than-100 percent John Wall (illness), leading the Cavs in scoring while tying his career high in points and setting a new personal best in assists. Sexton has now topped 20 points in three straight games, and while he's more scorer than distributor at this stage of his development, he's still offering a Cavs some hope for the future.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Scores 23 points in 35 minutes•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Pops for team-high 21•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: 15 points Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Drops 23 points Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Will play Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Battling through hip issue•
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...