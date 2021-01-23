Sexton recorded 25 points (8-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT), nine assists and two rebounds in a 125-113 win Friday versus Brooklyn.

Sexton served as both the Cavs' primary scorer and distributor during their second win over a new-look Nets team. He does not regularly supply value like an elite playmaker, recording fewer than nine assists in all but three of his games played. Sexton has provided value as a scorer by averaging 26.8 points across 10 games this season.