Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Nears double-double in loss
Sexton finished with 17 points (5-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine assists, two rebounds and one steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's loss to the Heat.
Sexton's efforts to get his teammates involved were encouraging, as the second-year guard's struggled to distribute all season. Though it's a small sample size, Sexton's averaging 5.7 assists per game over his past three contests and has played a pivotal role in both of the Cavaliers' wins during that stretch. If he can continue the recent trend, Sexton's value could tick up throughout the remainder of the year.
