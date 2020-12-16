Sexton (ankle) is out for Wednesday's preseason action against the Knicks, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.
Sexton has yet to make his preseason debut, and the Cavaliers have just one more exhibition contest, which takes place on Friday. If he's out for that contest as well, we'll have to keep an eye on his status for the opener, Dec. 23 against the Hornets.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Listed out Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Nursing ankle, out Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Scores game-high 26 in defeat•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Cleans up at charity stripe•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Generates new career high•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Career-best scoring night Monday•