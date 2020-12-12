Sexton will not play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Pacers due to a minor ankle injury, Sam Amico of fortyeightminutes.com reports.

Sexton's injury does not sound serious, as the Cavaliers are likely exercising caution with their young guard. The 22-year-old did not miss a game last season and was sidelined for just ten during his rookie campaign, so injuries have not been a concern in his young career. The former lottery pick is led the Cavaliers in scoring last year by pouring in 20.8 to go along with 3.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.5 triples across 33.0 minutes per game.