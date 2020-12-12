Sexton will not play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Pacers due to a minor ankle injury, Sam Amico of fortyeightminutes.com reports.
Sexton's injury does not sound serious, as the Cavaliers are likely exercising caution with their young guard. The 22-year-old did not miss a game last season and was sidelined for just ten during his rookie campaign, so injuries have not been a concern in his young career. The former lottery pick is led the Cavaliers in scoring last year by pouring in 20.8 to go along with 3.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.5 triples across 33.0 minutes per game.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Scores game-high 26 in defeat•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Cleans up at charity stripe•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Generates new career high•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Career-best scoring night Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Dishes out four dimes•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Ties career high with 31 points•