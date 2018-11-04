The Cavaliers are concerned that Sexton doesn't "know how to play," Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.

The Cavaliers careened to another blowout loss Saturday night, a game in which Sexton played 19 minutes off the bench and finished with just four points (and a minus-25) and two assists. While the 19-year-old has shown a few flashes, his career is off to a relatively disappointing start, and the Cavs' veterans have begun to express their concern with Sexton's defense and decision-making. Sexton is averaging 11.1 points, 2.2 assists and 2.1 turnovers on the year, but he's hitting just 22 percent of his three-point attempts, and he struggled mightily against an aging veteran in Tony Parker on Saturday. The poor shooting isn't overly surprising, but Sexton was billed as an elite perimeter defender coming out of Alabama, so his deficiencies on that end are a discouraging development. Still, the Cavs aren't likely to slash Sexton's minutes any time soon, as he remains one the organization's top long-term assets.