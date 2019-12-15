Sexton had only eight points, three steals, two rebounds and one assist in 28 minutes during Saturday's 125-108 loss to Milwaukee.

Sexton, along with basically the entire team, struggled to get anything going on the offensive end. He finished with just eight points, however, he managed to somewhat salvage the line with three steals. He has been playing reasonably well over the past two weeks, averaging 16.3 points and 1.3 steals. If these are numbers that could help you out. Sexton is worth a look in standard leagues.