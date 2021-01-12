Sexton (ankle) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Jazz.
Sexton will miss his fourth game in a row due to a left ankle injury that has set him back after a strong start to the season. Damyean Dotson will likely continue to see an increased workload with Sexton still out.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Late scratch•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Back in action Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Questionable Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Won't play Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Doesn't participate in shootaround•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Questionable for Saturday•