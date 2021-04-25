Sexton is out Sunday against the Wizards due to a concussion.
There's a good chance Sexton will miss multiple games as he works through concussion protocol, especially since the Cavaliers play again Monday against the Raptors. In his place, Matthew Dellavedova and Cedi Osman could see more minutes.
