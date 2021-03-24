Sexton is out for Wednesday's game against the Bulls due to a sore right hamstring.
Wednesday will mark Sexton's first missed game since Jan. 15. He's one of the focal points of the Cavaliers' offense, so players like Darius Garland and Cedi Osman might have to take on more playmaking responsibilities. Dylan Windler and Quinn Cook could also see more minutes.
