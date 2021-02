Sexton had 27 points (11-21 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists, a rebound and a steal across 38 minutes of action in the Cavaliers' 121-99 loss to the Clippers on Wednesday night.

Sexton published his "Back on the Map" article in the Players Tribune, and did his best to fuel a Cavs' upset to no avail. Sexton has been elevating his offense to new levels this season, firing 86 over his previous five games and connecting on nearly 50 percent. He's been a fringe top-10 point guard for fantasy purposes and an ADP bargain.