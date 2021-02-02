Sexton registered 26 points (7-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 10-11 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 41 minutes in Monday's win over the Timberwolves.

Sexton had scored fewer than 20 points in four of his previous five contests, but he bounced back admirably here and surpassed the 25-point plateau for the seventh time this campaign. The electric shooting guard is having a career-best season and is the undisputed leader of the Cavaliers' offense, averaging 23.1 points per game over his last eight appearances.