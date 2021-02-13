Sexton logged 25 points (8-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five assists, three rebounds and two steals over 41 minutes in Friday's 129-110 loss to the Trail Blazers.

After posting a season-low four points in Wednesday's loss to the Nuggets, Sexton was much more effective against Portland on Friday. Although he was unable to get much assistance from his teammates in the blowout loss, the 22-year-old returned to form and will attempt to remain effective in the first half of a back-to-back set Sunday against the Clippers.