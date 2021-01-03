Sexton produced 27 points (10-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three assists, three steals and two rebounds across 36 minutes in Saturday's 96-91 win over the Hawks.

Sexton and Andre Drummond teamed up to erase a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter. The third-year guard is lighting it up in what could be a breakout season. He entered Saturday's contest averaging 25.8 points, 3.8 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game.