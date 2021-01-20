Sexton (ankle) will play and start Wednesday against the Nets, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Following a five-game absence due to a sprained left ankle, Sexton will make his return and start Wednesday. It's possible he won't play a full complement of minutes. He was on a tear before suffering the injury, averaging 25.1 points on 53.1 percent shooting.
