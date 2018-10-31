Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Plays 28 minutes in victory Tuesday
Sexton managed 17 points (4-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-9 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, and one block in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 136-114 victory over Atlanta.
Sexton came off the bench to score 17 points Tuesday in what was the first victory of the season for the Cavaliers. Starter George Hill (17 points, three assists, two rebounds, one steal) saw just 20 minutes of court time and this could have been due to the nature of the scoreline. The Cavaliers have been vocal in their plans to develop the youth moving forward and this could mean Sexton is in line to see a bump in his playing time. We will need to monitor the situation to see if this minutes allocation continues and if so, Sexton could move into the discussion for standard league relevance.
