Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Poor shooting in loss
Sexton scored a team-high 16 points (3-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 10-13 FT) while adding three rebounds in 35 minutes during Saturday's 129-93 loss to the Pistons.
The Cavs couldn't get anything going at either end of the court, and while Sexton salvaged his night at the free-throw line, it was still a disappointing performance from the rookie. He's now averaging 19.1 points, 3.4 boards, 3.0 assists and 2.2 three-pointers over his last 10 games, and Sexton figures to remain one of the focal points of the offense down the stretch.
