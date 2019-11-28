Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Pops for 20 in loss
Sexton scored a team-high 20 points (8-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding seven rebounds and six assists in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 116-104 loss to the Magic.
The 2018 eighth overall pick hit for at least 20 points for the first time since Nov. 10 and the fourth time this season, although he's scored in double digits in all 18 games. Sexton's shift to the off guard spot this year hasn't had a noticeable impact on his production, but the 20-year-old also hasn't taken any kind of step forward yet from his solid rookie campaign.
