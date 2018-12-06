Sexton scored 21 points (7-14 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding three assists and two rebounds in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 129-105 loss to the Warriors.

The teenager is giving the Cavs a consistent threat from the outside, scoring in double digits in 14 straight games while averaging 17.9 points, 3.8 boards, 2.8 assists and 1.1 three-pointers and shooting an impressive 51.7 percent (15-for-29) from beyond the arc over that stretch. Sexton should continue to get all the minutes he can handle, and while he might hit the rookie wall at some point later in the season, the eighth overall pick in the 2018 draft looks like he'll be a key part of Cleveland's rebuild.