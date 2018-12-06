Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Pops for team-high 21
Sexton scored 21 points (7-14 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding three assists and two rebounds in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 129-105 loss to the Warriors.
The teenager is giving the Cavs a consistent threat from the outside, scoring in double digits in 14 straight games while averaging 17.9 points, 3.8 boards, 2.8 assists and 1.1 three-pointers and shooting an impressive 51.7 percent (15-for-29) from beyond the arc over that stretch. Sexton should continue to get all the minutes he can handle, and while he might hit the rookie wall at some point later in the season, the eighth overall pick in the 2018 draft looks like he'll be a key part of Cleveland's rebuild.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: 15 points Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Drops 23 points Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Will play Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Battling through hip issue•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Drops game-high 24 in loss to Wizards•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Scores 20 points in narrow loss•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...